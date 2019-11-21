Jessie M. Orr ORWELL — Jessie M. Orr, 83, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. She was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Bennington, the daughter of Joseph and Jessie (Sumner) Maclay. She graduated in 1954 from Thetford Academy in Thetford. On Sept. 16, 1956, she married Conrad H. Orr. The bought and operated a dairy farm in Orwell in 1971. Mrs. Orr was a member of First Congregational Church of Orwell where she served as the clerk of the records and president of the Women’s Fellowship. She was also a member of Orwell Historical Society. Survivors include four children Ellen Shaw, Margaret Korda, William and Peter Orr; three brothers Thomas, Roderick and James Maclay; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband April 16, 2017; and a brother, Gordon Maclay. There are no public calling hours. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Congregational Church of Orwell, followed by a reception at the Orwell Firehouse. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church of Orwell to assist in making the building handicap accessible, 464 Main St., Orwell, VT 05760. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
