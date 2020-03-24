Jessie Petty Wyman FELCHVILLE — Jessie Petty Wyman, 95, passed away on March 20, 2020, at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. She was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Ludlow, to George E Petty and Abbie (E. Langworthy) Petty. She attended elementary school at several locations in Ludlow. Jessie began high school at Black River Academy, which currently is the location of the Black River Museum. She graduated at the new high school, Class of 1944. She worked for Chiolino's Store, General Mills Grain Store, and Schmidt Lumber Co. until 1947, when she married Duane G. Wyman of Felchville, on May 24, 1947, in Brownsville. They resided in Felchville for over 70 years. Jessie worked at Hawkins Greenhouse in Felchville until starting a family in 1949. She was a member of the PTA, serving as secretary and volunteering for many years while her children were in school. She enjoyed her family and spent many enjoyable years at her cottage on Lake Echo in Tyson. Jessie was an avid bowler at the Woodstock Bowling Lanes and held the women's high single for many years. She is survived by her two sons, Alan D. Wyman and wife Susan of Harwood, MD.; Dennis J. Wyman and wife Jane of Salt Lake City, UT.; five granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Duane, in 2017; two brothers, Earl and Leon; and six sisters: Mildred, Clara, Evelyn, Marion, Leona (Cookie) and Hazel. A graveside service will be held at the Felchville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Felchville Cemetery Association.
