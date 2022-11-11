Jill D. Lane RUTLAND — Jill Davidson Lane of Rutland, Vermont died peacefully at her home on November 5, 2022. She is survived by her husband Charles, her children Jenna and Brian, her sister Eileen, and her grandchildren Merjeme and Juniper. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert and her granddaughter Niko Jill. Jill was born in New Milford, New Jersey on April 23, 1952, the daughter of Fred and Alice (Seeley) Davidson. She graduated from New Milford High School and the University of Vermont. A 40-year member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, she served on the Diaconate and Nominating Committees. She spent decades as business manager of the family business, Lane Associates Consulting Engineers. Jill loved to sew and knit, bake Christmas cookies, read romance novels, and gather with friends and family. She was also a devoted dog-mom to shelter adoptees Raisin, Sheba, and Spike. The memorial service will be held at Grace Congregational Church on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home
