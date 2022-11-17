Jill Rifkel Ryea POULTNEY — Jill Rifkel Ryea, age 31, passed away November 4, 2022 at her home in Redwood, NY. Jill was born in Rutland on September 3, 1991. She was the daughter of Clifford Ryea, III and Patricia Casey. She grew up in Leicester and was a member of the 2009 graduating class at Otter Valley Union High School. She began working at Gill’s in Rutland and later became a hairdresser at Five Elements in Rutland. She had also performed as a Runway Model at the Paramount. She was a former resident of Poultney before moving to Redwood, NY. Family and being a mother were her priority. She is survived by her son; Treyvon Hairston and her partner-in-life; Jamile Hairston, her father Clifford Ryea, III and her mother; Patricia Casey & her partner; Richard Kimball, 2 sisters; Loretta Forrest and Ethelyn Ryea, 3 brothers; Jack Ryea, John Ryea and Brent Casey and her beloved “Mont” (Sandy & Rick Felion). Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. Family and friends are invited to a gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” to be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1-3 PM, at Brandon American Legion. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
