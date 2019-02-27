Jillian M. King COMSTOCK, N.Y. — Jillian Marie King, 30, of Comstock and formerly of Whitehall, died unexpectedly of sepsis on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, VT. She was born on March 9, 1988, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the daughter of Timothy and Helen "Chip" (Bruno) Alexander. Ms. King played varsity softball, participated in Dolphins synchronized swimming team, graduating from the Whitehall High School and WSWHE BOCES School of Cosmetology in 2006. She was employed for several years as a salon manager-cosmetologist. She was also employed at Telescope, Red Top Dairy for Kenny Thomas, Chapman’s Store, UPS and most recently, at Westminster Cracker in Rutland, always a hard worker at whatever she attempted. Jillian enjoyed raising her children, traveling to stock car races at tracks all over the northeast to watch her Uncle Mike race, riding on tractors, doing field work with Travis, snowmobiling and most recently, attending truck and tractor pulls with close friend Dan Bailey, as well as spending summers at Lake Bomoseen with her extended family and outside by her pool soaking up the sun. Survivors include her daughter, Alivia Mason, her son, Calin Mason, her parents, of Whitehall; her sisters Katie King and husband Richard, of Bridport, VT, Marissa and Grace Alexander, both of Whitehall; Grandmother Barbara Alexander, of Castleton, VT; a niece, Isabella, many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her companion, Travis Mason, in 2018; her maternal grandparents Alice Bruno, in 1995, and John Bruno, in 1998; her paternal grandfather, James Alexander, in 2014; and Pat King and John and Janey (King) Flynn. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.
