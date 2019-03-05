Jillian M. King rites COMSTOCK, NY — The funeral service for Jillian Marie King, 30, of Comstock and formerly of Whitehall, NY who died unexpectedly of sepsis on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland was held Saturday at the Durfee Funeral Home. The Reverend Richard Tinney officiated. Words of remembrance were by her sister Grace Alexander. A reception followed at the Castleton University 1787 Room. Burial will be at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.
