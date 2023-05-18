Jim and Kathy Judge KILLINGTON — The Family of Jim and Kathy Judge of Killington invite their Friends and Associates to join us for a Celebration of their Lives and 50 plus years in Killington! Saturday May 20th from 5 PM until 8:30PM AT The Killington Mountain Lodge 2617 Killington Rd. Killington, VT 05751 RSVP JJudgeandKJudge@gmail.com
