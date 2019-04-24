Jo-An Gagnon FAIR HAVEN — Jo-An “Joan” Gagnon, 76, of Fair Haven, formerly of Poultney, died Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 19, 1942, in Fair Haven, the daughter of Earl and Eva (Reed) Williams. She grew up in Fair Haven where she attended local schools. She was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Center in Poultney. She had been employed at the Brandon Training School, then cared for special needs adults for many years. Survivors include her children Lorie H. Ballard and life partner Bryan Towle, of Poultney, Randy Hutchins and fiancée Katey Nunn, of Bomoseen, and Pamela Jackson and husband John, of Pittsfield; a sister-in-law, Karen K. Williams, of Fair Haven; three grandsons, a granddaughter, two great-grandsons, a great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, David Williams, in March of 2016. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764.
