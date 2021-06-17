Jo-Ann Turner Farrell RUTLAND — Jo-Ann Turner Farrell, 69, died June 11, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, April 8, 1952, the daughter of Leon and Marion (Mayo) Turner. Jo-Ann was a 1966 graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a 1970 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She recently retired from Ellison Surface Technologies and was employed prior to that at Tambrands in Rutland. She was a member of the Rutland Moose Lodge and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Surviving is her companion, Steve St. Lawrence of Rutland; a brother, Lee Turner, wife Jennifer and three nephews, Tyson, Ethan and Trenton. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Farrell; and her former companion, Gary Fitzgerald. Calling hours will be from 2 until 4 July 18 at Clifford Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at the Moose Club. A graveside service for the family will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
