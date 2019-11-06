Jo-Anne MacKenzie WALLINGFORD — Jo-Anne MacKenzie, 64, of Salisbury, MA, formerly of Wallingford, died Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Springfield. She was the beloved mother of Amelia MacKenzie (Paini) DeMarco, and Clay MacKenzie Paini who predeceased her. She was the cherished Nonna to Luca and Tazio DeMarco, of Boxford, MA. In addition to her daughter and grandsons, she is survived by her sister, Pam Durda and husband Peter, of Hinesburg; her sister, Dawn-Marie MacKenzie, of Myanmar; her son-in-law, Joseph DeMarco, of Boxford, MA; her niece and nephew; cousins; and many friends. She was also predeceased by her beloved parents Neil and Ida (Michniewich) MacKenzie, of Chester. She graduated from Green Mountain High School and the University of Vermont. She had a long, well-respected career in newspaper journalism for many years in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire at the Manchester Journal, Bennington Banner, Rutland Herald, Eagle Tribune and Derry News. She was a gifted writer, seeker of truth and social justice, and mentor to many. In recent years, she changed careers and became a talented seaglass artist. She was an avid reader, photographer, volunteer, animal adoption advocate and supporter of free press and public arts. She was a remarkably kind, resilient, smart and loving mother, daughter, Nonna, sister and friend. The world was a better and kinder place with her in it. Her family will love her always and forever. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of memorial contributions, her family asks that you perform a deliberate act of kindness in her memory and/or share a memory of her with her family. Anyone who wishes to do so may post on the page she created to honor Clay's memory, www.facebook.com/actsofkindnessforclay/ or email ameliapaini@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.