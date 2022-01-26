Joan A. Biessman FAIR HAVEN — Joan Ann Biessman, 77, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Stamford, Connecticut, the daughter of John and Hedwig (Zurkowski) Biessman. She graduated from Stamford High School then attended business college. Ms. Biessman worked for a while with Preston Smith at Killington, Hawk Mountain in Plymouth, Woodstock Inn, and for over 10 years, at Omya until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling throughout Vermont, collecting vintage clothing and paintings. Survivors include two children, Corinne Cavolick, of Windsor, Connecticut, Christopher Cavolick, of California; three siblings, Dianne Biessman, of Georgia, Jack Biessman, of Connecticut, Bill Biessman, of Florida; three grandsons, a niece and a nephew. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
