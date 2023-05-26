Joan A. Chader BOMOSEEN — Joan Ann Chader, 80, died peacefully at home on May 22, 2023 surrounded with love by her family and friends. Joan grew up in Mattituck, Long Island, daughter of Frieda and John “August” Rolfes and sister to Claire. She received her associate degree from the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising in NYC and went on to work for House and Garden Magazine. Joan and her husband Gordon raised their three children in Wyckoff, NJ where she also pursued her passion working for her favorite store, Crabtree & Evelyn. Following retirement, Joan and Gordon moved to Lake Bomoseen, VT in 2001 where she became very active in the Castleton community. She volunteered for every community service day at the Castleton Community Center and could regularly be found in the kitchen helping with community suppers and supporting numerous fundraising events and programs. She led the Bone Builders Osteoporosis Prevention class each week and loved participating in Tai Chi with their Wellness Program. Joan served on the Center’s BOD from 2017-2023. Joan was also a pivotal member of Castleton’s local affiliation with the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs, serving as president from 2008-2011 and 2018-2020 and on the Club’s steering committee 2013-2018 and again 2020-2023. For recreational fun, Joan participated in the Lake Bomoseen Kayak Group for many years. “Gran”, as Joan was affectionately called by her six grandchildren, Will, Davis and Karenna Chader and Hudson, Colby, and Avery Moran, never hesitated to drive the distance to babysit or cheer them on in their endeavors. She loved spending personalized time with each of them during their visits here on Lake Bomoseen. Joan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gordon; son Andrew (wife Allison) of Rye, NY; daughter Kristin Bostick (husband Bobby) of Wadmalaw Island, SC; daughter Stephanie Moran (husband Eric) of Wilmington, DE; her sister Claire Browning of Queens, NY and her daughter Amanda Browning. A celebration of life will be planned at the Castleton Community Center at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Castleton Community Center or VNA/Hospice of the Southwest Region.
