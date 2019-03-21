Joan A. Sumner RUTLAND — Joan A. Sumner, 81, passed away after a long battle with Crohn's disease. Joan passed peacefully at Mountain View nursing facility on March 19, 2019. Joan was born to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Sanders) LaMore on July 24, 1937. She was one of three children. Joan graduated at the top of her class from Whitehall Central School in 1954. After graduation, Joan went to work for the New York phone company and Sullivan's Hardware Store. From there, she went to be a dispatcher for several police departments and the Vermont State Police. She also accepted a position as a secretary with the Crime Commission in Ludlow. Ultimately, she settled on as administrative assistant with the Vermont State Police Academy. There, she spent the last 47 years until her retirement. After retirement, Joan volunteered at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Office on the Aging. Joan loved spending time at her home surrounded by family. She extended her love and support to them as often as she could. Her compassion, strength and generosity knew no limits. Joan will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched. Joan LaMore Elrick Sumner was predeceased by her mother and father Henry and Elizabeth LaMore; brother Malcolm Lamore; and late husband Vermont State Trooper James Robert Elrick. Survivors include Richard Sumner (husband), of Rutland; Marlene Healy (sister), of Queensbury, NY; nieces Kelly Bovee-Dishong (Tim), of Glens Falls, NY, Stacey O'Connell (Michael), of Saratoga Springs, NY; stepdaughter Tina Elrick Blongy (family), of Rutland, RJ Elrick (family), of Lake George, NY, Jeffery Elrick (family) of North Clarendon, Steven Elrick (family), of Rutland; stepson John Sumner (Laura), of Burlington; great-nieces Siterra Bovee, Emily O'Connell, and great-nephews Joshua Collins and Liam O'Connell; several aunts, uncles and cousins; also, her lifelong friend, Alice Davis, and several close friends. We will miss you MUCHLY. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Joan Sumner's name. Calling hours are from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by a prayer service at 3 p.m.
