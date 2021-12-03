Joan A. Susmann RUTLAND — Joan Anne Susmann, 88, of Rutland, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Slate Valley Health Care Center in Granville, New York. Joan was born on April 12, 1933, in Rahway, New Jersey, the daughter of Samuel and Mildred (Green) Armstrong. Joan grew up in Connecticut with her mother and sister June, and during World War II, lived with her grandparents in a five-star household. Joan lived with her aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Cheever Newhall, in high school, graduating from Bristol, New Hampshire, High School in 1951. Joan supported herself to attend business school as a waitress before meeting the love of her life, Arthur, in the summer of 1952. Arthur and Joan were married in 1953. Joan managed the household with five boys and supported their various activities in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, sports, camping and church. Art and Joan lived in Portland, Maine, Laconia, New Hampshire, and Rochester, New Hampshire, before settling in Rutland, Vermont, in 1970. Joan worked at Sewards Dairy Bar and for many years, at Montgomery Wards. Joan was an avid reader and enthusiastic artist working in ceramics, sketching, crafting and oil painting. She was a member of the Trinity Church in Rutland serving on the altar guild and supporting many community and outreach activities. In her later years, she enjoyed sunny days watching the birds and enjoying the flower beds planted by Art. She is survived by her five boys and families, Art and Laura, of Dublin, New Hampshire, Karl and Lori, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Scot and Janet, of Englewood, Colorado, Phil and Julie, of Northfield, Vermont, and Craig and Lisa, of Rutland; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Austin, Natalie, Blake, Jackie and Addie; two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Grace. Memorial service will be held Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Trinity Church in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Foley Cancer Center or Trinity Church.
