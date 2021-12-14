Joan A. Susmann RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joan Anne Susmann, 88, who died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. The Rev. Sarah Ginolfi officiated. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center or Trinity Church. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.