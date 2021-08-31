Joan Bishop RUTLAND — The memorial service for Joan Bishop, who died Aug. 12, 2021, was held Saturday, Aug. 28, at West Rutland United Church. The Rev. Pete Hults, pastor, officiated. Organist was Diane Chartrand. A daughter, Gail Carey, offered the eulogy. A reception was held at West Rutland American Legion. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.