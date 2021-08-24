Joan Bishop RUTLAND — Joan Bishop, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 12, 2021. She was born June 18, 1935, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Gordon and Eleanor Goodrich. A 1953 graduate of Rutland High School, she went on to earn her associate degree. Joanie, or Grammie, as she was called, married Bill Bishop and they had four children, Stuart, Doug, Gail and Pamela. Then along came her beautiful grandchildren, Sara Socinski, Nicole and Amanda Bishop, Alyssa Carey, and three wonderful great-grandbabies, Averee, Isaac and Emery, whom she adored. She had an amazing health care provider, Tammy Errington, who spent three years taking care of her at home. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Steven Goodrich. To all who knew her, she was an amazing woman, sometimes working four jobs at a time, from secretarial, food service to day care. Always on the go, most people knew her by her daily walks around West Rutland, as she would wave and smile to everyone. She loved the Red Sox, her church and listening to Billy Mazzariello playing the oldies on the radio, Sunday mornings. In her final days, she enjoyed her favorites at home, Ted's Pizza, lobster, Chinese food and having family by her side. Words cannot describe her; she was the Mom everyone wanted. God has been gifted with a beautiful strong angel. Fly high, Grammie. There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the West Rutland United Church, with the Rev. Pete Hults, pastor, officiating. All attending who are unvaccinated are requested to wear a facial covering. A luncheon will follow at the West Rutland American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
