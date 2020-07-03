Joan Brower Hoff SHELBURNE — Joan Brower Hoff, wife of former Gov. Philip Hoff, passed quietly away on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was 95. Joan was a graduate of Teaneck High School and Connecticut College. She married Philip Hoff in 1948 and moved to Vermont in 1950. Joan was a full partner in Phil Hoff’s three successful campaigns for governor from 1962-1968 and his unsuccessful bid for U.S. senator in 1970. She became a veteran campaigner and was known for her personal warmth, compassion and keen intelligence. Many Vermonters regarded her to be Philip Hoff’s best representative. She shared his passions for people, equality, education and golf. As a highly compassionate person, she became a fierce advocate for families and children. Joan served on numerous boards and charities, including her local PTO, DISMISS House, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont and most notably, she served as the chairperson of the State of Vermont Board of Education during the Salmon administration in the mid-1970s. Her love for children and families remained a lifelong passion and she was an active supporter of many charities. She also served on the Board of the former Howard Bank during the 1980s. The quintessential caregiver, Joan superintended Philip’s care in his later years and devoted her life to helping him, traveling, and visiting children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her warmth, sense of humor and adventure. Joan is succeeded by four daughters, Susan Haynes of Brunswick, New York, Dagny Hoff of Montpelier, Vermont, Andrea MacNaughton of Fredon, New Jersey, and Gretchen Hoff of Mission, British Columbia, Canada; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a time when family can travel. People who wish to honor Joan’s memory can contribute to Prevent Child Abuse, Vermont, P.O. Box 829, Montpelier, VT 05601.
