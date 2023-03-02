Joan C. Mulligan YARMOUTH, ME — Joan C. Mulligan, 91, formerly of Scarborough, died peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at her home. Joan was born on November 1, 19341 in Greenwich, Village, NY in the heart of Manhattan, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Carolan) Nevins. After her mother’s death in 1935, she went to live with her aunt and uncle, Margaret and Michael Netter, with her father always close and involved. She attended the Ursuline School in New Rochelle and graduated from the college of Mount Saint Vincent with a B.A. in Classics. In later years she received an M.A. in Psychology from New York University and a Ph.D. in Psychology from Fordham University. Joan married Robert E. Mulligan, the love of her life, in 1969 and they became parents with the birth of their daughter Elissa Ann. The family lived in Katonah, New York until 1984 when they moved full time to Vermont. After teaching in Manhattan, the Bronx and Nassau, Bahamas, Joan took a position as a faculty member in psychology at Green Mountain College, Poultney, VT. In subsequent years, she filled many faculty and administrative positions at Green Mountain College and at nearby Castleton State College. Joan always felt privileged to teach and be associated with young people and with the talented and generous colleagues she encountered. Joan left college work in 2010 and filled her days with writing, studying, swimming, time with family and friends and special time with her husband, Robert, daughter, Elissa and granddaughter, Rebecca Mae Hooker. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert Mulligan. She is survived by her cherished daughter, Elissa Mulligan and her husband, John Claudio of South Portland; dearly beloved granddaughters, Rebecca Mae Hooker and Jessica Claudio both of South Portland; great granddaughter, Adelaide R.M. Hooker of South Portland; and other loving family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Joan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
