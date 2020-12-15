Joan C. Poepoe RUTLAND — Joan Catherine Poepoe, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Rutland, the daughter of Carmine and Catherine Petraglia. She graduated in 1955 from Rutland High School, in 1959 from Leslie University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and earned her master’s degree from the University of Hawaii. Ms. Poepoe started teaching fourth grade in Massachusetts until she joined the Peace Corps where she served in South East Asia. In 1972 she returned to Rutland and became employed at Christ the King School as a substitute teacher for many years until her retirement. She also provided child care in her home for many years. She was a member of St. Peter Church and the choir, and taught catechism. She was involved in Le Leche League and with Fish Net, both in Rutland. Survivors include three children, Malia Rivard of California, Lera Poepoe of North Carolina and David Poepoe of Rutland; two granddaughters; and a brother, David Petraglia of Amity, New York. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Peter Church. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church or Dismas House. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.