Joan Catherine (O’Brien) Kelley WALLINGFORD — Joan Catherine (O’Brien) Kelley passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a period of failing health. Joan was married to her husband David for sixty years, and was mother to five children: Barbara, James, Kathleen, Sharon and Christopher. Joan was born in Lynn, MA to Thomas and Mary (Clancy) O’Brien. Joan graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Lynn, MA and worked as a secretary at General Electric, where she met David. David was convinced from the get-go that he was going to marry Joan; it took Joan a little bit longer to accept that as fact. Joan and David moved to Wallingford in 1967 where they raised their five children. They moved to Boxford, MA in 1979, and then moved back to Wallingford in 2004 when David retired. Joan and David lived all over the country and made lifelong friends wherever they went, but called Vermont their home. They also enjoyed spending time at their Florida vacation home where they socialized with other retired couples who also became lifelong friends. Joan was a devout Catholic whose faith sustained her and gave her strength every day of her life. She volunteered selflessly for her church on many committees and events. Joan was always at the ready to purchase and donate clothing and shoes to the poor. Joan highly respected Mother Theresa, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and Princess Diana of Wales for their devotion to charitable causes. She was always interested in the As the daughter of Irish immigrants, Joan was immensely proud of her Irish heritage and loved to visit her relatives in Ireland as often as she could. One of her happiest family moments was when she, David and their five children traveled to Ireland in 1983 to meet her extended Irish relations and tour the homesteads of her ancestors. Joan was predeceased by her daughter Barbara in 2014, her son James in 2009, her sister Maureen in 2011, and her brother Philip in 2021. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, David; daughter Kathleen and her life partner James Cooke of Lee, NH; daughter Shar and her partner Rick Bliss of Boston, MA; and her son Christopher and his wife Amy of Switzerland. Joan adored her five grandchildren Liam, Sophia, Lauren, Nathan and Luca, who brought her great joy. Funeral arrangements are coordinated by the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, December 13th from 4 – 6 pm at the Aldous Funeral Home on Main Street (Rt 7) in Wallingford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Main Street in Wallingford on Wednesday, December 14th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to any of the following charities that Joan supported: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org Shriners Hospitals for Children www.shrinerschildrens.org ALS Association www.als.org
