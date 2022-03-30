Joan (Childs) King DANBY — Joan (Childs) King, 90, formerly of Manchester, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, with her family surrounding her, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Bennington, Vermont, the daughter of Harold Blackmer and Gladys (Stewart) Childs. Joan graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1950, where she was a majorette. She also graduated from secretarial school in Burlington, Vermont. Joan married her high school sweetheart, David S. King, on June 4, 1955, at the Congregational Church in Manchester, Vermont. She worked at home doing child care until her youngest was in school. She worked at Ekwanok Country Club at the halfway house and then went on to become a dealer for the Orvis Co. for many years. She loved to garden and canned everything, she loved to knit and sew, was an amazing cook and was also a hunter and loved to ice skate. Joan was predeceased by her husband, David S. King; and sister, Jean Sheldon. She is survived by sons, Douglas King and wife Ok Hui, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Vernon King, of South Londonderry, David C. King and wife Mary, of Danby, Gordon King, of East Dorset; daughters, Sharon King, of Danby, Kimberly Perkins and husband Brian, of West Rupert, Jennifer Minehart and husband Bryan, of Williston; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the wonderful and caring caregivers, Ellie, Margaret, Ana, Shirley and Tracy. Joan was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who loved her, as well as those whose lives she touched throughout her life. To quote a heartwarming verse, “Those we love don’t go away/ they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near/ still loved, still missed, and very dear.” Joan will remain forever in our hearts. A graveside service will be held later in the spring in the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at 172 North Main St., Barre, VT 05461.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.