Joan Cocci LINCOLN, ME — May 28, 1948 - Dec. 8, 2022. Joan Cocci peacefully passed away December 8, 2022 at her home. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of William and Virginia Staudenmeier. Joan graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1966. After graduation, Joan went on to become an RN and spent many years working in area hospitals and for hospice. She adored working with infants before changing careers to real estate. Joan loved architecture and driving around the beautiful state of Vt. for her business, Vt Inn-Vest Realty. She also enjoyed sailing, baking, square dancing, and laughing with her friends, and loved her horses and animals the most. Joan will be missed by her most beloved companion, her cat, Fluffy. Joan loved the ocean and would go out of her way to detour saying, it’s right around the corner” hours later. She would never miss a birthday with homemade cake and has even baked a cake in a large seashell. Joan is survived by her children, Steven Cocci with his partner, Joe Russo of Rochester Vt, and two daughters, Susan Cocci of Bangor ME, and Melissa Cocci, along with her wife, Pam McCutcheon of Boston MA. Joan also has 2 beloved grandchildren, Colin King of Great Falls, MT, and Eloise Cocci of Boston MA. She is also survived by her brother, William Staudenmeier and his wife Robin of Eureka Il, her nephews, Bill and Tom Staudenmeier with his wife Natalie, and Aunt Wynn Staudenmeier of Ashland, Pa. many cousins and numerous friends through the years. A private celebration will be held later to fulfill her request of being cremated and spread into her beloved Lake Champlain. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Boston Children’s Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602 | Boston, MA 02215, or to the Proctor Skating Rink, 33 Olympus Rd, Proctor, VT 05765, so it can continue bringing so much joy to so many families for many years to come. Arrangements are by Lamson Funeral Home, Clay Chapel, Lincoln. Memories may be shared, and condolences expressed at Joan’s Book of Memories at www.lamsonfh.com.
