Joan Cross RUTLAND — Joan "Joanie" Cross, of Longmont, Colorado, and former longtime resident of Rutland, Vermont, danced peacefully into Heaven on June 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a fighter, a true warrior, who instilled strength and compassion into her daughter, her son, her two granddaughters and two grandsons. She was a beautiful soul, a model in her early days, an accountant, a medical assistant, a member of the church, and most importantly, a mother, a wife and a doting grandmother who would give life and limb for anyone in her family. We miss her dearly, and will love her forever. Funeral proceedings will be held at Clifford Funeral Home at a future date to be determined.
