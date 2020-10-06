Joan (Doucette) Parker RUTLAND — Joan Doucette Parker, 72, of Rutland, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Oct. 3, 2020, following a year of deteriorating health. She was born on April 10, 1948, the daughter of Leonard and Constance (Jank) Doucette. She was the wife of James Parker whom she married on Aug. 2, 1969; he predeceased her on June 25, 2009. Joan graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1966. She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Fanny Allen School of Nursing. She worked for many years on the Orthopedic unit at RRMC, then at the Meadows. She ended her 50-year nursing career at InterAge Adult Day Program where she made many friends. She enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting, playing cards with the girls or her family, bingo, casinos and visiting the ocean and doing trivia at the Draught Room. She and her granddaughter used to enter their paintings into the Vermont State Fair each year and see who would win more awards. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities. Survivors include two sons, Keith, Chris and wife Kelly, and her grandchildren, Alexis and Connor Parker, all of Rutland; as well as her sisters, Peggy (Jim) Mullin of Rutland and Cheryl (Kyle) Duffy of South Carolina; her brother, Lenny Doucette (Diane) of North Clarendon; and a brother-in-law, Larry Lord of Castleton; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by her parents and a sister, Virginia "Ginny" Lord. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Private burial will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. The family would like to thank Drs. Erica Sweet, Alan Eisemann, Richard Lovett and all the staff at RRMC for their care during her illness. Joan was a patient at DHMC, Albany Med, as well as RRMC over the last year. Her care at RRMC was, by far, the best. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral and Cremation Service. Private condolences may be sent through www.aldousfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland; or to the Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
