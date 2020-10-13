Joan Doucette Parker rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Joan Doucette Parker, 72, who died Oct. 3, 2020, was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois officiated. Eulogy was by Alexis Parker. Private burial was held in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center at RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland; or Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.