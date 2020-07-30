Joan E. Dayton LONDONDERRY — Joan E. Dayton, 72, a resident of Williams Street, Londonderry, Vermont, passed away July 25, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Joan was born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 30, 1948, the daughter of the late Clarence and Rose Barone Dayton. Joan attended schools in Rutland and graduated from Leland & Grey High School in Townshend, Vermont. Joan accomplished her Associate degree from St. Joseph’s Business College in Rutland while raising her two young sons. Joan practiced her business profession with First Vermont Bank in Brattleboro for approximately 10 years and was office manager/bookkeeper at the Stove Depot for many years in Londonderry and Rutland. Joan was known in the community as “the nicest Delinquent Tax Collector” for the Town of Londonderry. She served as guardian ad litem for several children and found her true passion for serving others with her volunteer work at Neighborhood Connections. She loved being a member of the Lions Club and enjoyed coordinating events with friends and neighbors. Joan was passionate once she found golf and enjoyed playing many rounds with family and friends throughout the years in Florida and Vermont. Her zest for creating art projects, researching her ancestry, and growing plants in her newly acquired green house (a perfect gift from Craig and Sarah) are a few of the passions she found during her retirement. Joan cherished her winters in Florida with Center, family and friends and was heard saying how grateful she was to be able to live the life she and Center had found together. Joan is survived by her partner, Center Merrill of Londonderry; children, Jason Walker and wife Kim of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, and Brad Walker and wife Jennifer of West Newton, Massachusetts; stepchildren, Craig Merrill and wife Sarah of Morganton, North Carolina, Cliff Merrill of Kempner, Texas, and Chad Merrill and fiancée Holly of Shelburne, Vermont; siblings, Patricia Roberts and husband Doug of Londonderry, Sandy Parker and husband Charlie of Weston, Vermont, Donna Williams of Peru, Vermont, Kathy Dayton and husband Michael Mell of Cold Spring, New York, Bill Dayton and wife Jodie of Jamaica, Vermont, and Ron Dayton and wife Janice of Wilmington, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Emma, Nate and Nolan Walker, Jessica, Caitlyn, Audrey, Alyssa and Ryan Merrill, Heather, Andy and C.J. Ishu; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services for Joan will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry. Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont. For those attending visiting hours, the funeral home asks that masks or face coverings be worn due to the coronavirus pandemic. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Joan’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, the Tri-Mountain Area Lions Club or Neighborhood Connections, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
