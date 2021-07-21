Joan E. Pelkey LUDLOW — Joan Elaine Pelkey, 69, died July 18, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ralph and Elaine Anthony. In Vermont, she opened Ralph & Joan’s Place, Bait & Tackle, in the Okemo valley. She was a member of the Rod & Gun Club and American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Pelkey enjoyed playing Monopoly, cards at the Legion, NASCAR, football squares and casinos. Survivors include a brother, David Anthony; five daughters, Christine and Denise Tougas, Heather Woodell, Cindy Bowen, Elizabeth Gray; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Elwin Pelkey, in 2012; and two sons, William and Larry Gray. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in Pleasant View Cemetery, 37 Depot St., Ludlow, followed by a celebration of life at the Bowens, 151 Andover Road, Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Auxiliary, 35 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
