Joan Ella Suttie DANBY — Joan Ella Suttie, 88, a resident of Jim Town Road, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Joan was born in The Bronx, New York, on Sept. 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Carl Gottleib Doerr and Eleanor Snyder. She attended Bronx schools and Hunter College. Joan worked as an LPN early in her career with the majority of her nursing provided in doctor’s offices and upon moving to Vermont, worked in retail stores. Joan was a voracious reader, enjoyed shopping, loved her animals and traveling to Kennebunkport, Maine. Joan is survived by her son, Drew C. Suttie of Burlington, Kentucky; her daughter, Karen Pasqua and her husband, John, of West Haverstraw, New York; and her grandchildren, Matthew Suttie and Gregory Pasqua. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Suttie, whom she married Oct. 17, 1953, in The Bronx; and her brother, Charles Richard Doerr. The family would like to thank Joan’s caregivers, Lisa who has been with Joan for the past 16 months, and Cassie, who has been with Joan for the last couple of months. She loved them dearly, especially Lisa. At the request of the family, funeral services will be held at a later date. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Joan’s memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.