Joan Frappier Borichevsky Brown HALFMOON, NY — Joan Frappier Borichevsky Brown, 87, of Hampton Circle passed away peacefully on Thursday June 22, 2023 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. She was born in Proctor, VT on June 8, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Cornelius Waldorf and Josephine DeCicco Frappier. She was a graduate of Proctor High School and Castleton University in Castleton, VT where she received her master’s degree. Joan had worked for the Norton Sealants Corp. in Granville, NY for many years in Human Resources. She was the wife of Dale H. Brown of Halfmoon, NY and the late Donald John Borichevsky who died on June 20, 1997. She had been a member of Shenendehowa United Methodist Church and the Sheldon Hills community. Over the years, Joan was active in many organizations and local social groups. She enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing, puzzles, dancing, playing the piano, and playing board games. She was always a strong community member and volunteer wherever she lived. For many years she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Ladies Oriental Shrine while residing in Vermont. She is the mother of John (the late Suzanne) Borichevsky of Guilford, VT and Steven Borichevsky of Clearwater, FL, step-mother of Susan (Frank) Merrill of Chichester, NH and Mark Brown of Billings, Montana; sister of Paula (Floyd) Blake; grandmother of Megan (Jacob) Gauthier, Nicole Borichevsky, Anastasia Borichevsky, Kara Girard and Bradley Merrill; also survived by 9 Great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Thursday July 6, 2023 at 11:30 am in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 10 – 11:30 am Thursday in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY at 1:00 pm In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan’s name to the National Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
