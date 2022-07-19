Joan H. Bixby NORTH CLARENDON — Joan Humphreys Bixby, 84 of North Clarendon died Thursday July 14, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Sep 17, 1937 in Poultney, VT the daughter of Evan and Katherine (Rowlands) Humphreys She married her teenage sweetheart on June 27, 1959. Survivors include her husband of 63 years Robert T Bixby, 3 children Roy Bixby of North Clarendon, Kelly McNulty of North Clarendon and Katherine Josselyn of Rutland, 9 Grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Mary Warner, 2 brothers, John Humphreys and Owen Humphrey. Her family would like to thank the medical oncology unit at RRMC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Foley Cancer Century at RRMC, 160 Allen St, Rutland, VT 05701 A celebration of life will be held at the Clarendon Community Center at a later date. Graveside services will be held 11AM Wednesday July 20, 2022 at the East Clarendon Cemetery.
