Joan H. Daniels CHESTER — Joan H. Daniels, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Middletown, Connecticut, the daughter of John and Sophie (Wolters) Heidtmann. She graduated from Nathan Hale-Ray High School in Moodus, Connecticut. In September 1949, she married Melville Daniels in Connecticut. Mrs. Daniels owned and operated Daniels Nursery, Greenhouse and Dried Flower Shop in Chester for many years, She made Christmas wreaths and also worked at Vermont Country Store. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, bird watching, and had a talent for dowsing. She knitted hats for cancer patients at the Middletown Hospital. She and her husband were members of the 49ers motorcycle club. Survivors include her children James Daniels, of Springfield, Joyce Daniels, of Westmoreland, New Hampshire, Irene Saulnier and Audrey Daniels, both of Chester; a brother, William Heidtmann, of Springfield; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in 1998; three siblings John Heidtmann, Doris Comstock, Nancy Trerice; a granddaughter and a great-grandchild. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at American Legion Post #67 in Chester. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
