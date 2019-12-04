Joan K. Case SOUTH BURLINGTON — Joan Kathleen (Conway) Case, of South Burlington and formerly of Pittsford, died at her home on Nov. 26, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Burlington Roman Catholic Church. To view the complete obituary, please visitbhttp://www.readyfuneral.com/obituary/.
