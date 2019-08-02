Joan L. Whitney RUTLAND — Joan L. Whitney, 87, formerly of Rutland, died July 24, 2019, at her home in Florida, with her husband by her side. She was born July 13, 1932, in Rutland, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy Lewis. She devoted her life to her large extended family, cherishing her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her husband of 69 years, Stan Whitney, and her four children Thomas, Craig, Neil and Lori and their spouses will hold a Celebration of Life at the Elks Club in Rutland on Aug. 25 from 2-5 p.m. Cash only bar. Arrangements by Kays, Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home.
