Joan M. Alessi CASTLETON — Joan M. Alessi, 73, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Proctor, the daughter of Michael J. and Irene (Young) Lucas. In New Jersey, she graduated from high school and nursing school in Englewood. In 1972, she married Christopher Alessi. Mrs. Alessi was employed as a Registered Nurse by Englewood Hospital, then Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, and retired from Rutland Visiting Nurse Association. She enjoyed taking care of people and picking apples. Survivors include her husband, Christopher Alessi of Castleton; two siblings, Helen Lucas of New York, Richard Lucas of Florida; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Lucas. There are no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
