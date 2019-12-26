Joan M. Ballard FAIR HAVEN — Joan M. Ballard, 76, died Saturday evening, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence in Fair Haven. She was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Middlebury, the daughter of Delbert and Loretta (Barber) Frazier. Joan married Bill Ballard in Castleton May 4, 1963. She enjoyed cooking, camping, ceramics, sewing and woodcrafting. Survivors are her husband, Bill Ballard, of Fair Haven; her children Lee Ballard, of Fair Haven, Michelle Mitchell, of Fair Haven, Sherry Wallett (Scott), of Pittsford, and Andrew Ballard, of Cape Cod, MA; also her siblings Delbert Frazier (Bonnie), of Orwell, Chuck Frazier, of Bishopville, SC, and Karla Dubrule, of Glens Falls, NY; her grandchildren Ashley, Scott Jr., Mark, Keri and Christopher; also her 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; by her daughter, Laurie Ballard; by her siblings Jed Frazier, Babe Bishop, Wendy Shackett and Karen Frazier. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Fair Haven Eagles Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
