Joan M. Heath rites RUTLAND TOWN — The funeral service for Joan M. Heath, 84, who died Nov. 26, 2020, was held Dec. 1 at Christ the King Church. Father Steven Marchand officiated. The organist was William Gower-Johnson and the vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Bearers were Zachary Heath, John Reed, Emma and Patrick Kimmel. Burial followed in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
