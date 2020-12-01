Joan M. Heath RUTLAND TOWN — Joan M. Heath, 84, a longtime resident of Rutland Town, died unexpectedly Nov. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on Jan. 28, 1936, in Rutland, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Rose (Sabotka) Duncan. Joan graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1954. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Our mom enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, trips to New York City and Broadway shows, also, following her grandchildren's sports and their extracurricular activities. Survivors include her children, Jeff Heath of Rutland Town, Melinda Kimmel of Rutland, Vera Sutton of Rutland Town, Duncan Heath of Pomona, California, and Karen Heath of Chittenden; her grandchildren, Zachary R. Heath, Tanner C. Heath, Patrick G. Kimmel, Emma M. Kimmel and Mary C. Sutton; great-grandchildren, Charles and Oakley; a brother, Robert Duncan of Castleton; several nieces and nephews and many cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Heath, on Jan. 28, 2000; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Kilczewski, on Sept. 25, 2018; and two brothers, William Duncan on Oct. 23, 2001, and Donald Duncan on Aug. 19, 2003. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in the Cheney Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
