Joan Manning RUTLAND — Joan Manning passed away on July 16, 2023 after a battle with Dementia. She was born in Rutland on January 9, 1940 to Earl and Mildred (Merritt) LaCoe. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1958 and married Richard (Ditty) Manning in 1959. While the girls were in school, Joan worked part-time at Percy P. Wood Store, which was across the street from school. She ended her career at the The Alternative School in the Howe Center as a Paraeducator. It was there that she truly found her calling. She loved her job and especially her students. They were very fond of her as well. She would run into them years later and they always gave her a hug. Joan is survived by her children, Sandi Belden (Boyd), Cathy Persons (Mike) and Nancy Manning (Dave) and Rick Manning. Also her granddaughters Erica Dobler (Brian) and Mackenzie Hickey (Nick), great grandsons Tommy, Joey and Danny, Son-In Law, Brian Hickey, her sister Barbara Murphy. She is also survived by her very special friend for many years Judy Vignoe. Joan is predeceased by her husband, “Ditty” Manning, her daughter Lori Hickey, her brother Richard LaCoe, her sister Earlene Bernier. Joan was a social butterfly and would strike up a conversation with anyone willing to join in. She was sweet, funny and radiated beauty from the inside out. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00AM at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A private burial will immediately follow, along with a Celebration of Life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountainview Genesis at 8 Haywood Ave., Rutland, VT 05701 of Bayada at 190 So. Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the employees of Mountainview Genesis and Bayada that were instrumental in Mom’s well being. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
