Joan Marie Stratton Keener WALLINGFORD — Joan Marie Stratton Keener, 71, of Wallingford, VT, wife of Dave Keener, passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Joan was born on July 25, 1947, to the late Schuyler and Marceline Stratton; she was the third of eight children. She was predeceased by her older sisters Margaret Warren and Linda Meunier, and younger brother, Alfred Stratton. Joan was a 1965 graduate of MSJ and married David Keener, of Wallingford, in 1974. Joan is survived by her husband, Dave; her sons Roger (Rebecca) Keener (Front Royal, VA), David Jr. (Darlene) Keener (Proctor, VT), and daughter Trudy (Raymond) MacJarrett (Wallingford); grandchildren David III, Alex, Brooklyn, Alorah, Caitlin, Chase, Ryan, Spencer, Raymond Jr. and Abbie; sisters Valarie (Harold) Lanfear and Tammy (Joe) Lattuca; brothers Schuyler "Bud" (Connie) Stratton and Michael Stratton; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 243 Gleason Road, Rutland, VT, with a gathering afterward at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses of which Joan was a faithful member for many years. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.