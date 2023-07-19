Joan P. Manning RUTLAND — Funeral Services for Joan P. Manning will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00AM at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A private burial will immediately follow, along with a Celebration of Life to be announced. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
