Joan R. Monger RUTLAND — Joan R. Monger, 87, formerly of Fair Haven, passed away on March 15, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she resided since April of 2019. Joan was born in Hampton, New York, June 27, 1932, daughter of Albro and Helen (Douglas) Ramey. Joan graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1949 and continued her education at Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1953. Mom often said that going to school in Montreal was one of the best experiences she had as a young adult. After leaving Montreal, Joan began her nursing career at the Rutland Hospital. After the children started to arrive, Joan stayed home to raise her children then returned to work as a RN at Sager Nursing Home in Fair Haven working the night shift for over 20 years until her retirement in 1994. In 1955, Joan married Edwin "Buck" Monger in Fair Haven and it was there on Prospect Street where they settled down and raised their children, Edwin, Betsy, Lance and Marnie. Joan liked to bake and her chocolate chip cookies were second to none. She would always have those, or her mouthwatering brownies, on hand for the grandchildren to enjoy. It comes as no surprise that Mom was happiest when she was spending time with any of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Dec. 12, 1995, Joan’s husband of 40 years, Edwin, passed away. This was extremely difficult on Joan and she labored with that depression for the rest of her life. Joan is survived by four children, Edwin Monger (wife Jackie), Betsy Ballantine, Lance Monger (wife Terri) and Marnie Carroll; 10 grandchildren, Nathan Monger (wife Sunny), Jason Monger, Angela Ballantine (husband Theron Hall), Alayna Ballantine (fiancé Josh Jakab), Alyssa Audet (husband Aaron), Alyla Ballantine (husband Dakota Folmsbee), Kristin Beede (husband Perry), Benjamin Carroll, Erika Carroll and Patrick Carroll; four great-grandchildren, William Monger, Amdyn Hall, Emma Beede and Colton Beede. Joan is also survived by her siblings, Audrey Stiles, Alberta Mattson, Milford Ramey; one sister in-law, Gladys Monger; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by a grandson, Trevor Monger; sister, Mary Eames; and son-in-law, Scott Ballantine. Joan’s family would like to thank the staff at The Pines for the kindness and care they provided her. Per Joan’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held later at the family’s convenience. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Joan’s memory may be made to her granddaughter’s annual “Wander to Wonder Walk” at nbtsevents.braintumor.org/event/2020-wander-to-wonder-5k-fun-run-and-walk/e273696 Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Ducharmefuneralhome.com.
