Joan R. Palin WHITING — Joan Rita Palin, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Joan was born in Middlebury on April 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Tatro) Mitchell. She grew up in Middlebury where she received her early education and graduated from Middlebury High School, class 1958. She began working at Van Raaulte in Middlebury. Following here marriage they moved to Grand Isle where she had worked at Thermal Wire, and had taught 4-H. They moved to Brandon in 1974 where she worked at Dowty Electronics and assisted the Steinberg family. She retired from the custodial department at Otter Valley Union High School in 2000, when she and her husband moved to Whiting. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and her gardening. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughter of America. Surviving is her husband; Noel Palin of Whiting; whom she married in St. Mary’s Church in Middlebury on July 19, 1958, one son; Michael Palin and his wife Lorrie of Orange, 4 sisters; Elizabeth Bessette of Swanton, Barbara Quenneville and Norma Smith both of Brandon and Nora Storti of Arizona. 2 grandchildren; Jason Palin of Orange & Wendy Palin of Stetson, ME a great grandson; Michael Bowdish also of Stetson, ME. Several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 AM, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor will be the celebrant. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the mass, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Middlebury Volunteer Ambulance Association, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753.Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.