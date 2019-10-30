Joan R. (Sayre) Jackson WALLINGFORD — Joan Ruth (Sayre) Jackson was born on April 7, 1934, to George and Hazel Sayre, of Thetford Hill, and passed away peacefully at her home in Wallingford on Oct. 24, 2019, with her four sons and her granddaughter at her side. Joan grew up on a working farm in Thetford Hill where she learned hard work, generosity and compassion from her wonderful parents. That is also where she developed her love of reading, gardening and how to live off the land to provide for her family. Joan graduated from Thetford Hill High School and attended the University of Vermont for her freshman year of college before transferring to Castleton College where she earned her teaching degree in 1955. She taught grades 1-4 at Cavendish Grade School. Cavendish is also where she met her husband of over 46 years, Clinton Roger Jackson. Joan was an assistant librarian at Green Mountain College in Poultney before becoming the head librarian at the Gilbert Hart Library in Wallingford, a position she held until she retired. Joan and Clint moved their young family to Wallingford in 1960, where they bought an old farmhouse situated on 10 acres of property. They remodeled the house from top to bottom, a project that lasted their entire lives together. They worked the land with two huge gardens to feed their four growing boys, tapped trees for maple syrup and canned food from their gardens. Joan is survived by her sons Mark Jackson and wife Trisha, of North Carolina, Brian Jackson and wife Susan, of Rutland, David Jackson, of Wallingford, and Daniel Jackson and husband Bill Salvatore, of Colorado; three grandchildren Heather Jackson, of North Carolina, and Derek and Tyler Jackson of Rutland; a sister, Beverly Varney, of Washington State; several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton; and her eldest sister, Barbara Durkee. Joan's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at The Rotary in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gilbert Hart Library in Wallingford or the Wallingford Rescue Squad.
