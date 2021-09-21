Joan Reil WALLINGFORD — Joan Reil, 77, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Feb. 8, 1944, in Wallingford, the daughter of Eugene and Viola (Stone) Balestra. She graduated in 1962 from Wallingford High School. Mrs. Reil was employed in Maine by L.L. Bean as a team supervisor. She was a member of Freewill Baptist Church in Maine and enjoyed reading and crocheting. Survivors include two grandchildren, Nicolette Arsenault, of Maine, Ian Arsenault, of Arizona; three siblings, Judith Michael, of Plymouth, Lorraine Balestra, of Rutland, Eugene Balestra Jr., of Poultney; and her companion, Howard Gabert, of Wallingford. She was predeceased by her children, Kelly and Douglas Reil; and a sister, Diana, in 1945. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
