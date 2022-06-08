Joan Romieu Bourque RUTLAND — Joan Lillian Romieu Bourque died peacefully in Rutland, Vermont, on June 4, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joan was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the beloved daughter of George and Caroline Romieu. As an only child, she enjoyed the loving attention of her parents during her many years living in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Her fondest memories were of summer holidays spent on the Connecticut shore. In 1951, Joan met a neighborhood boy, William Bourque, and they were happily married for 54 years. Family was the center of Joan’s world, her four children, 13 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters kept her busy and brought her much happiness. Joan and Bill enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, travelling in Europe, their cozy Vermont lake cottage and especially loved the annual island holidays with all the family. After moving to Vermont in 1973, Joan began a career at Stratton Mountain in the lodging office. She loved her time there, made good friends and helped thousands of people enjoy Vermont. In the early days, Joan was an avid knitter and sewer. She developed a real passion for quilting in later years. She was a fierce competitor at the Scrabble table, a committed puzzle builder, a patient teacher when showing a grandchild how to do something and she loved the simple pleasures in life. To those who knew her, Joan was a forever friend. She maintained lifelong connections and cherished the phone calls, visits, holiday cards and emails from those she knew. Joan was predeceased by her husband, William; and her granddaughter, Cary Ann Bourque. She is survived by her children, William Bourque (Amanda), James Bourque (Gail), George Bourque, and Anne Bourque Miller (Andrew); her grandchildren, Julia, Madeline, Kathleen, William, James, Tyler, Ashley (Mike), Victoria, George, David (Carolyn), Joseph and George; and her great-granddaughters, Violet, Willow and Lyla. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vermont, or the Londonderry Rescue Squad in Londonderry, Vermont: c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255 A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 9, 2022, at The Chapel of the Snows at Stratton Mountain at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being made by Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester, Vermont. To send the family condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
