Joan S. Kelley PITTSFORD — Joan S Kelley, 86, of Pittsford, died Thursday August 31, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Proctor on December 4, 1936, the daughter of John and Helen (Cannon) Soulia. She graduated from Pittsford High School. Joan was co-owner of Kelley’s Bargain Outlet in Pittsford. She liked Bingo, going out with friends and spending time with family. She is survived by her daughters Mary Lowell and Sandy Kelley, both of Pittsford and a stepdaughter Wendy Barrett of Hawaii, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband S. Keith Kelley, sons Marvin Lowell Jr. and Elroy Lowell, and a daughter Marilyn Laughlin. Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.