Joan S. Kelley PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Joan S. Kelley, 86, of Pittsford, who died Thursday August 31, 2023, will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday September 18, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 12:43 am
Joan S. Kelley PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Joan S. Kelley, 86, of Pittsford, who died Thursday August 31, 2023, will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday September 18, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.