Joan Tilton Schroeter IPSWICH, Mass. — Joan Tilton Schroeter of Ipswich, Massachusetts, died on Dec. 16, 2020. She was 94. Born and raised in New Hampshire, she was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire (class of 1948) where she majored in social service. She worked for two years as a caseworker at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord before her marriage to the late Edwin G. Bennett of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While raising two children, she remained active in social services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Morgantown, West Virginia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Greenwich, Connecticut, before returning to full-time employment at the Brattleboro Retreat (private psychiatric hospital) in Brattleboro, Vermont. In 1967, she married Samuel Duncan Schroeter of Middlebury, Vermont, and subsequently enrolled in the University of Connecticut Graduate School of Social Work in West Hartford where she earned her MSW degree. She became the director of social work upon her return to the Brattleboro Retreat where she remained until she moved into a medical setting at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. There, she became their director of social work until her retirement in 1989. In her retirement, she maintained a private practice out of her home in Chester, Vermont, until moving to Ipswich in 1993. She is survived by a son, Mark Bennett of Las Vegas, Nevada; a daughter, Carol Bennett of Richmond, Vermont; three stepchildren, Susan Schroeter-Stokes of Seattle, Washington, Mark Schroeter of Burlington, Vermont, Craig Schroeter of Putnam Valley, New York; three granddaughters, two step-granddaughters and two step-grandsons. Interment will be in the family lot in the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held later.
