Joann L. Pirnie MARIETTA, GA — Joann L. Pirnie died on July 22, 2022 at Manor Care Rehab Center in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 85. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut March 9, 1937. She graduated from South Royalton High School in 1955. She moved to Windsor, Vermont after graduation. She was married and raised her family. She worked at Cone Blanchard Machine Company as an executive secretary for many years. She later worked as a secretary at Springfield Hospital and with her husband in his accounting business in Springfield. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Clark, of San Antonio, her daughter, Jan Bullock, of Forest Park, Georgia, two stepsons, Bruce (Whip) Pirnie of Arnes, Manitoba, Alexander S (Gus) Pirnie, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, a granddaughter, Emily, an aunt, Marjorie Brooks, of Groton, Connecticut, two brothers, Rodney Lamon of Windham, New Hampshire, William Denning, of West Palm Beach, Florida, three sisters, Colleen (Kelly) Tabor of Pittsford, Vermont, Donna Denning of Los Angeles, and Kathy Fletcher of Uncasville, Connecticut and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, W. Bruce Pirnie, a grandson, Paul Clark, a brother, Gary Lamon, and a sister, Meredith McLean. H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel in Marietta, Georgia has been entrusted with arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Comstock Cemetery in Uncasville, Connecticut at a later date.
